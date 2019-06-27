Municipal corporation pulls down 27 illegal structures in a day in Visakhapatnam

Home States Andhra Pradesh

GVMC workers under town planning offcials’ supervision demolish an unauthorised construction at Pandumpulla Sandu in Ward No 63 in on Wednesday.

GVMC workers under town planning offcials’ supervision demolish an unauthorised construction at Pandumpulla Sandu in Ward No 63 in on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In accordance with the State government’s policy to crack the whip on illegal constructions, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Wednesday demolished around 27 structures that were built without proper approvals. 

The civic body’s town planning officials launched a special drive at different wards of the city to knock down such structures. The timing of the drive assumes significance in the wake of the demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’ at Undavalli.   

The officials, led by chief city planner Vidyullata, initiated action based on pending complaints against these buildings. One of the structures that were removed belonged to a leading automobile dealer on MVP Colony Double Road. They said the area was used for car servicing and sale of used cars. Shops constructed illegally at a building in Mindi of Ward 65 were also removed. 

The officials mainly focussed on large structures that caused inconvenience to the public and harmed the environment. At least five buildings were demolished from each of the eight zones under the GVMC limits. Most of the violations were related to construction of additional floors. 

Vidyullata told TNIE that the drive would continue on Thursday and more such structures that flout environmental and other norms would be bulldozed. She added the GVMC was not targeting small houses in the drive, which was being conducted following due procedure.

