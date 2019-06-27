Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIA special court sentenced two for 10 years in fake currency case

During the investigation, NIA found that the duo were running a gang with their associates by procuring counterfeit currency from Bangladesh.

Published: 27th June 2019

Notes, Money, Currency

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Vijayawada on Wednesday sentenced two persons to 10 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 30,000 for possessing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

On March 31 last year, sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons from Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express at Visakhapatnam Railway Station for possessing fake currency with a face value of Rs 10.2 lakhs in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes. The two accused belongs to Mandya district of Karnataka and were identified as Mohammed Mahaboob Baig alias Azhar Baig and Syed Imran. 

The NIA officials registered case under Sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the IPC and filed a charge-sheet in the NIA special court in Vijayawada. During the investigation, NIA found that the duo were running a gang with their associates by procuring counterfeit currency from Bangladesh.

