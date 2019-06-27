Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vacant posts in Guntur Government General Hospital to be filled soon 

The Guntur GGH would also be allotted 6 acres of land from the Labour Department at the earliest for its expansion plans.

Guntur Government General Hospital

Guntur Government General Hospital (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, conducted a surprise inspection of the Government General Hospital here on Wednesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said vacancies of doctors and medical staff in the GGH and Guntur Nursing College would be filled soon. Steps would be taken improve medical services at the hospital for the benefit of people.

The GGH would be allotted 6 acres of land from the Labour Department at the earliest for its expansion plans. Construction of the mother and child ward at the hospital would be completed as per schedule. Steps would also be taken to rectify lapses if any in the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation, he said. 

