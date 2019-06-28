Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government receives list of illegal structures on Karakatta bund of Krishna river

For the record, notices were issued to several unauthorised structures in Undavalli and Tadepalli in 2015, but no action was initiated.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Dismantling of Praja Vedika is going at Undavalli near Vijayawada on June 26.

Dismantling of Praja Vedika is going at Undavalli near Vijayawada on June 26. (Photo | EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After demolishing Praja Vedika, which kicked up a storm, the State government has now focused on the remaining unauthorised structures built on the Karakatta (bund) of Krishna river. 

Sources in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) said that a list of buildings constructed along the stretch has been submitted to the government, which is firm on cracking a whip on illegal structures abutting the river.

“We have compiled a list of buildings on the river bund/floodplain, including details like when they were built, the extent of land and the landholders. The list has been forwarded to the State government, as per its request,” a senior official told TNIE.

While the official said that they weren’t given any order to issue notices to the unauthorised structures as yet, sources said that it would be the logical step ahead. 

In fact, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana too said that the law will take its own course, when quizzed about the fate of the remaining structures along the Karakatta road in Undavalli.

According to information, there are over 60 such buildings in the area, and the officials noted that the number would increase if the structures on the other side of the highway and river were considered. 

For the record, notices were issued to several unauthorised structures in Undavalli and Tadepalli in 2015, but no action was initiated. In a review on Amaravati, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly directed the APCRDA officials to issue notices to such unauthorised structures.

YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy demanded that TDP supremo residing in a private property at Undavalli, vacate the premises so that it could be razed down. “Naidu should immediately vacate the illegal estate belonging to Lingamaneni group. They can’t get away with the logic that it was built during the YSR regime. As it is built in floodplain, the solution is to demolish it,” he tweeted.  

However, it may not be easy to bring down Naidu’s residence, as admitted by YSRC MLA  Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. “The matter related to Lingamaneni Estates is in court. So, I don’t think it is possible to raze it. We will go as per the court order, but won’t stop the fight against illegal structures,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Karakatta bund Krishna river
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp