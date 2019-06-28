Andhra Pradesh government receives list of illegal structures on Karakatta bund of Krishna river

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After demolishing Praja Vedika, which kicked up a storm, the State government has now focused on the remaining unauthorised structures built on the Karakatta (bund) of Krishna river.

Sources in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) said that a list of buildings constructed along the stretch has been submitted to the government, which is firm on cracking a whip on illegal structures abutting the river.

“We have compiled a list of buildings on the river bund/floodplain, including details like when they were built, the extent of land and the landholders. The list has been forwarded to the State government, as per its request,” a senior official told TNIE.

While the official said that they weren’t given any order to issue notices to the unauthorised structures as yet, sources said that it would be the logical step ahead.

In fact, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana too said that the law will take its own course, when quizzed about the fate of the remaining structures along the Karakatta road in Undavalli.

According to information, there are over 60 such buildings in the area, and the officials noted that the number would increase if the structures on the other side of the highway and river were considered.

For the record, notices were issued to several unauthorised structures in Undavalli and Tadepalli in 2015, but no action was initiated. In a review on Amaravati, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly directed the APCRDA officials to issue notices to such unauthorised structures.

YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy demanded that TDP supremo residing in a private property at Undavalli, vacate the premises so that it could be razed down. “Naidu should immediately vacate the illegal estate belonging to Lingamaneni group. They can’t get away with the logic that it was built during the YSR regime. As it is built in floodplain, the solution is to demolish it,” he tweeted.

However, it may not be easy to bring down Naidu’s residence, as admitted by YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. “The matter related to Lingamaneni Estates is in court. So, I don’t think it is possible to raze it. We will go as per the court order, but won’t stop the fight against illegal structures,” he said.