Andhra Pradesh government trims security at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s Chittoor residence

TIRUPATI: Security at the residence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in his native Naravaripalle of Chandragiri Mandal in Chittoor district has been reduced. It comes on the heels of the decision to trim security cover for Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh and other family members.

On Thursday, the residence of Naidu in Naravaripalle wore a deserted look with the removal of the APSP police post. Speaking to TNIE, Chandragiri CI P Arohana Rao said that at present there were an ASI, a head constable and two constables on security duty at the former CM’s house.

The reason cited for the reduction in security was that Naidu rarely stays at the residence in Naravaripalle. However, the police officials explained that they will be monitoring the vicinity of the house round the clock.