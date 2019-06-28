Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government trims security at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s Chittoor residence

This move comes after the decision to trim security cover for Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh and other family members.

Published: 28th June 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's residence at Chittor.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's residence at Chittor.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Security at the residence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in his native Naravaripalle of Chandragiri Mandal in Chittoor district has been reduced. It comes on the heels of the decision to trim security cover for Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh and other family members.

On Thursday, the residence of Naidu in Naravaripalle wore a deserted look with the removal of the APSP police post. Speaking to TNIE,  Chandragiri CI P Arohana Rao said that at present there were an ASI, a head constable and two constables on security duty at the former CM’s house.

The reason cited for the reduction in security was that Naidu rarely stays at the residence in Naravaripalle. However, the police officials explained that they will be monitoring the vicinity of the house round the clock. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh TDP Chandrababu Naidu Chandrababu Naidu security
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp