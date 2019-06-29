GVMC building inspector attacked during demolition drive in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A building inspector was injured when the owner of a building attacked the demolition team of the GVMC at Thatichetlapalem in the city on Friday during a drive against unauthorised structures.

As part of the demolition drive launched in the city two days ago, an additional floor of a building constructed in the 33-ft road of Thatichetlapalem was identified as an unauthorised structure.

When the GVMC team reached the building to demolish the third floor, its owner along with his followers attacked building inspector Venkateswara Rao, who suffered a neck injury. Four Town police reached the spot and took the building owner and his followers into custody.

A case was registered against them for attacking the GVMC official. The GVMC town planning officials continued demolition of unauthorised structures on Friday also. In all, 13 buildings faced the axe of the town planning wing for violating the norms.