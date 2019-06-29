Honour killing: Parents abduct and murder new mother for marrying outside caste in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a suspected honour killing, a 23-year-old woman, who delivered a baby boy a week ago, was allegedly murdered by her parents and relatives for marrying a person belonging to another caste at Usarapenta in Palamaner mandal of Chittoor district on Friday.

The incident came to light when the victim’s husband Kesavulu (24) lodged a complaint with Palamaner police on Friday evening. In his complaint, he stated that his wife Y Hemavathi (23) was abducted by her parents and relatives while they were returning from Palamaner government hospital, where they went for medical checkup of their newborn.

He said that Hemavathi’s parents Y Bhaskar Naidu and Varalakshmi along with their relatives had waylaid them near Chethapenta canal, 2 km from Usarapenta, while they were returning home. They thrashed Kesavulu and forcibly took away Hemavati leaving the newborn.

Soon after receiving the complaint, Palamaner CI Iduru Basha along with his men rushed to Usarapenta. Bhaskar Naidu and others went absconding. During their search, the police found the body of Hemavathi in the canal. Injuries were found on the body. The police suspect that she might have been thrashed before being killed and the body dumped into the canal.

Hemavathi

After conducting inquest and postmortem, the body was handed over to Kesavulu and his family. Enraged over the heinous act, Kesavulu’s parents and relatives thronged the house of Bhaskar Naidu.

As all the family members had absconded by that time, they ransacked the house and set a two-wheeler on fire. Expecting trouble, police rushed additional forces to Usarapenta. A police picket was set up in the village to thwart any untoward incident.

Hemavathi, a Kamma by caste, and Kesavulu, a Dalit farmhand, fell in love while she was pursuing BTech second year two years ago. However, families of the boy and the girl opposed the matrimonial alliance. The girl’s parents had even threatened Kesavulu and his family.

Later, Kesavulu and Hemavathi eloped and got married. Fearing backlash from their families, the couple settled at Baireddipalle. Kesavulu is an auto driver.

Ten days ago, when Kesavulu informed his parents that his wife was going to give birth to a child, they asked the couple to come to their home. Hemavathi was taken to Palamaner hospital, where she delivered a baby boy.

“Based on the complaint by Kesavulu, a case has been registered under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Sec 302, 364, 341, 506 rw 34 of IPC,” Palamaner CI Basha told TNIE.