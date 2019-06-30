Rayalaseema University in Andhra Pradesh to start engineering courses this year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the AP EAMCET 2019 counselling is about to start from July 1, here we look at courses, number of admissions that took place in 2018-19, the new colleges this academic year and other related issues. This academic year onwards, Rayalaseema University is going to start their Engineering stream with four departments and with a collective intake of 240 seats.

The counselling will start with a certificate verification followed by option entry, seat allotment etc. After the payment of the processing fees, the candidate will have to click on the verification status and by uploading the required documents their verification would be complete. In case if there is any trouble, the candidates can also walk to the helpline centres in their area, according to the schedule based on their rank. There are 24 helpline centres and offline counselling centres across the State.

Interacting with TNIE, S Varadarajan, Secretary of APSCHE said that students need not worry about the counselling, as almost 70 per cent of the candidates who provided documents while appearing for AP EAMCET, have been already verified.

“The verification of certificates is taken up by obtaining the data through web services from various government departments. Data of most of the candidates are verified while for a few, the data is incomplete. Candidates whose certificates are verified would receive the registration number and login id on their registered mobile number immediately after the payment of the processing fee. Such candidates need not go to helpline centres for certificate verification and can proceed for option entry as per schedule. For candidates whose certificate verification is incomplete, they need to visit the centres with their certificates for verification.” he added.

Varadarajan further said that there are as many as 305 engineering colleges in the State, out of which 20 are government colleges and 285 are of private. “The total sanctioned intake in all these colleges is 1,38,976. In 2018-19, total 84,014 seats were filled in all the engineering colleges,” he said. “Candidates can access 29 departments in various engineering colleges and apply to those they are interested in. The intake will be based on the EAMCET rank, merit and reservation,” he added.