Telangana police seize car smuggling ganja in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ELURU: Bhadrachalam police of neighbouring Telangana State chased and caught a car at Veleru village in Kukunuru agency mandal of West Godavari district on Saturday and seized 100 kg of ganja from it. The smugglers, however, fled abandoning the vehicle.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted checks at a forest check post near Veleru under the jurisdiction of Telangana. Meanwhile, an Innova from Chinturu in East Godavari district reached the check post. When the police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver managed to cross the State border and entered the limits of Andhra Pradesh. The TS police chased the car and tried to intercept the vehicle to nab the accused. However, four ganja smugglers travelling in the car abandoned the vehicle at Veleru and fled. The police seized 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 10 lakh from the car.

The contraband was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam agency to Hyderabad. It is learnt that one of the smugglers was apprehended by the TS police. Ganja smugglers were arrested at Devarapalli, Jeelugumilli and Bhimadole in West Godavari district on several occasions earlier and contraband worth crores of rupees was seized.