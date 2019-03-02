Agricultural sector to get power in two phases in AP

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Agriculture connections in the district will be supplied power in two phases during summer, APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Kandula Raja Bapayaa said. During an official visit to Rajamahendravaram on Friday, he said the farmers would get power between 1 am to 9 am and 9 am to 6 pm.

“Power demand by the agriculture sector in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram is less as compared to Godavari districts. If electricity is supplied to farmers in all the districts under our jurisdiction, it will affect domestic connections. All steps are being taken to overcome technical problems in supply of uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

CMD further said efforts were underway to increase consumers satisfaction to 90 per cent. He added power demand might go up by 10 per cent this summer.