Home States Andhra Pradesh

CISF steps up security at Sriharikota

The CISF personnel have been checking identity cards and other credentials while permitting people to enter the centre.

Published: 02nd March 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Image of security forces used for representational purpose (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials have stepped up security measures at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in the district in the wake of strained relations between India and Pakistan.

Security has been tightened at first and second launch pads, solid fuel centre, Mission Control Centre and other important locations apart from the coastal line around the centre. The CISF personnel have been checking identity cards and other credentials while permitting people to enter the centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CISF Sriharikota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp