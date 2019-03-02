CISF steps up security at Sriharikota

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials have stepped up security measures at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in the district in the wake of strained relations between India and Pakistan.

Security has been tightened at first and second launch pads, solid fuel centre, Mission Control Centre and other important locations apart from the coastal line around the centre. The CISF personnel have been checking identity cards and other credentials while permitting people to enter the centre.