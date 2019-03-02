Setback to YSRC as Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, husband all set to join TDP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a setback to the YSR Congress party ahead of the elections, Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy and her husband and YSRC State secretary Gowru Venkata Reddy resigned from the party on Friday.

The Gowru family will join the ruling TDP in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on March 9. The decision came a day before the TDP chief’s visit to Kurnool is expected to give a big boost to the yellow party in the district ahead of the elections.

Sources said the Gowru family was unhappy over not getting party ticket to Charitha. “After conducting several discussions with followers, we have taken a decision to resign from the party,” Charitha told the media at her residence. She and Venkata Reddy sent their resignation letters to the YSRC leadership.

“Even though I have served the party sincerely, the high command gave priority to new entrants such as Katasani Rambhupal Reddy. There is no point in continuing in a party which is ignoring the sitting MLA,” Charitha said

“YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the Panyam Assembly ticket to former MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, who joined the party from the BJP recently,” Gouru Venkata Reddy said and termed it a ‘rude shock’ to them.

Kotla family to join TDP today

Former Union minister Kotla Suryarakash Reddy, his wife and former MLA Kotla Sujathamma and his followers will join the TDP on Saturday in the presence of Naidu at a public meeting at Kodumur. The party cadre are making all arrangements for the public meeting during which the Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for three major irrigation projects.