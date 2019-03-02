Home States Andhra Pradesh

Setback to YSRC as Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, husband all set to join TDP

Sources said the Gowru family was unhappy over not getting party ticket to Charitha.

Published: 02nd March 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a setback to the YSR Congress party ahead of the elections, Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy and her husband and YSRC State secretary Gowru Venkata Reddy resigned from the party on Friday.

The Gowru family will join the ruling TDP in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on March 9. The decision came a day before the TDP chief’s visit to Kurnool is expected to give a big boost to the yellow party in the district ahead of the elections.  

Sources said the Gowru family was unhappy over not getting party ticket to Charitha. “After conducting several discussions with followers, we have taken a decision to resign from the party,” Charitha told the media at her residence. She and Venkata Reddy sent their resignation letters to the YSRC leadership.  
“Even though I have served the party sincerely, the high command gave priority to new entrants such as Katasani Rambhupal Reddy. There is no point in continuing in a party which is ignoring the sitting MLA,” Charitha said

“YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the Panyam Assembly ticket to former MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, who joined the party from the BJP recently,” Gouru Venkata Reddy said and termed it a ‘rude shock’ to them.

Kotla family to join TDP today

Former Union minister Kotla Suryarakash Reddy, his wife and former MLA Kotla Sujathamma and his followers will join the TDP on Saturday in the presence of Naidu at a public meeting at Kodumur. The party cadre are making all arrangements for the public meeting during which the Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for three major irrigation projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC Gowru Charitha Reddy TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp