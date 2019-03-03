Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pulse polio campaign in Andhra Pradesh on March 10

The District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) will be organising a pulse polio programme from March 10 to mark the National Immunisation Day.

After conducting the pulse polio camps for two or three more years, they will be stopped (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) will be organising a pulse polio programme from March 10 to mark the National Immunisation Day. As such, the officials are expecting to vaccinate 4,63,234 kids, who are below the age of five years. 

This was announced on Saturday during a review meeting by Joint Collector-2 Ch Sattibabu and DMHO Dr TSR Murthy. On the first day, the vaccination will be given in booths, while on the second and third days door-to-door drive will be taken up. 

The officials said 3,866 booths would be set under the supervision of 387 officials. Around 7,470 medical and paramedical staff, 5,546 Anganwadi workers and 4,651 Aashaa workers will be involved in the campaign from March 10.  However, the officials have done little publicity in this regard.

The officials said 3,866 booths would be set under the supervision of 387 officials. Around 6 lakh doses are kept ready

