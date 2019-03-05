Fresh cases booked against IT Grids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Cyberabad police are investigating the case of data theft by the company IT Grids, a fresh case was registered by the Hyderabad police on Monday. The SR Nagar police registered criminal cases against the IT Grids owner Ashok and others following a complaint.

Inspector S Murali Krishna said that one Dasharatharami Reddy approached the police and lodged a complaint stating that the IT Grids private Limited, that is designed and taking care of TDP’s Seva Mitra mobile application have committed theft of online data of beneficiaries of various schemes of AP. In the data, the IT Grids staff illegally collected Aadhar cards details, voter ID cards of public including name, mobile numbers, booth level voters list and their details. Collecting sensitive and personal details of beneficiaries is illegal and sought an action.

Based on complaint, police registered cases under section 420 (cheating), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 468 ((Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record] of IPC.