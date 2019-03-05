IT Grids CEO Ashok in Amaravati safe location

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inquiries revealed that Ashok Dakavaram, the CEO of IT Grids India Private Limited, has taken shelter in a safe location in the AP capital region area. He is also in possession of three hard disks, taken from his office, which police suspect contains vital clues in the case.

Despite a notice issued by Cyberabad police, asking him to appear before them for inquiry, Ashok Dakavaram, accused of stealing data of AP voters and beneficiaries of government schemes, did not turn up on Monday, forcing police into launching a manhunt to trace him.

Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said that if Ashok is not at fault, he should appear before the police and cooperate in the investigation. But if he does not turn up, the law will take its own course and he can be arrested, he added.

Cyberabad police has served notices to Ashok Dakavaram in connection with the case, asking him to appear before them and present the requisite details for investigation. As he was not available in person, they pasted the notice at his house and also sent a copy of it on Whatsapp.

The notice on Whatsapp was delivered and was also viewed by him, but Dakavaram did not respond. Based on information gleaned from the mobile tower locations where his phone’s signal was picked up at, police found that he is currently moving between Guntur and Vijayawada cities.

Meanwhile, policemen from Andhra Pradesh came to the residence R Bhaskar, an employee of IT Grids who received a notice from Cyberabad police, and asked him about the investigation and what Cyberabad police inquired from him.

They reportedly also recorded his statement. On Monday also, a team of policemen from Andhra Pradesh came to Bhaskar’s residence and questioned him for more than two hours. “As he is a witness in the case, his safety is a priority,” said an official from Cyberabad.

Ashok Dakavaram, an engineering graduate had moved to UK after education, where he worked with IT firms for more than a decade, till he returned to India in 2012.