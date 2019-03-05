Home States Andhra Pradesh

It is AP govt data, so transfer case to us: Chandrababu to TS

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu warned of serious consequences if raids are conducted on IT companies on the pretext of data theft.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu warned of serious consequences if raids are conducted on IT companies on the pretext of data theft.

Addressing a public meeting in Madanapalle and later in Tirupati on Monday amid the ongoing data theft case controversy resulting in yet another confrontation between AP and Telangana, Naidu said the party cadre data is a personal issue of TDP and if anyone interferes in that issue, they will not be spared. He demanded to know who were Telangana police to register cases on the data belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: HC to Telangana police: Produce IT Grid employees today

“It is AP government’s data, so send the case to us to deal. But, who are you to do it? Will you do the same, if that data belonged to the USA?” he questioned.

Naidu expressed concern over the impact of the incident on the credibility of the state to protect IT companies in Hyderabad while recalling his efforts to bring IT companies to Hyderabad showing it as a safe place for IT companies. 

“Just based on a complaint of some unknown person, how can they conduct raids? How is it justified? Who gave them the right to do so?” he questioned furiously.  He said KCR and TRS government do not have a right to do so.

Pointing out that only after they filed a petition in the High Court, the kidnapped IT professionals were released and that too after threatening them, Naidu questioned if it was democracy or dictatorship in Telangana.

“Such transgressions have not happened during Congress regime. KCR imagines himself to be a dictator. But, he should remember, such ‘dictatorial ways’ will not work before me,” he lashed out while reminding that AP and TS are two different states.

Making fun of TRS’ claims of ‘data protection’ Naidu said it was he who has been promoting IT and IT technology in the party since 1984. It was because of IT reforms introduced by the TDP government, cell phones are being widely used today.

TDP contemplates legal battle

The TDP is contemplating to wage a legal battle against TS police for taking away the data pertaining to the party after conducting raids on IT Grids. TDP has also decided to take up the issue with Governor  Narasimhan and apprise him about the issue.

