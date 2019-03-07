New Jersey-based IT major plans to expand operations at Visakhapatnam facility

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Conduent, a New-Jersey based technology-led business process services company, has plans to expand its operations in Visakhapatnam. The company, which has 1,600 employees at Vizag office, wants to increase it by five times in near future.

Inaugurating the company’s new facility at the iconic millennium tower at Rushikonda on Wednesday, Conduent chief executive, financial services and healthcare Pratap Sarker and Conduent CEO-APAC (Asia-Pacific) Lokesh Prasad said the State government’s focus on Visakhapatnam as a technology, science, and knowledge hub in India is giving a boost to local economy and creating more job opportunities for youth of the city.

Conduent started operations in Visakhapatnam in March 2018 and since then it has significantly expanded its footprint creating more than 1,500 jobs across its service delivery and operational teams.

Its new office building is designed using techniques adopted to enhance performance, reduce energy consumption, and provide a healthy working environment. He said availability of good talent pool, excellent ecosystem and helping government machinery were some of the reasons for locating office in Vizag.

“India continues to play a vital role in Conduent’s strategic growth in the APAC region,” said Pratap Sarker.“As a technology-driven digital interactions company, we are focused on regions that have the right talent for the work. Being a part of this dynamic geography is the right move for our clients and our people.”

He said Vizag will be one of the company’s important hubs in India. He said India is crucial to the company’s global growth developing the latest technology for mobile and IoT, human-computer interaction, machine learning, text and multimedia analytics.

Referring to security of client information, Pratap said they have an exhaustive set up to ensure security of the clients data. Their strict protocols ensure that data is secure since their clients belong to sensitive areas, he added.

New millennium IT tower

New iconic millennium tower, inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu last month, at Rushikonda witnessed a hub of activity with the inauguration of the new facility of NYSE-CNDT company, Conduent on Wednesday

With more than 105,000 square feet of floor space and four times more seating capacity than its first incubation space, the new office is one of the company’s key business locations in India, aimed at delivering key innovations in technology, transportation, health care, public safety, human resources, process automation and operational excellence to its global clients.

Special Chief Secretary and IT advisor to CM JA Chowdary said the new iconic tower will hasten development of IT in Vizag