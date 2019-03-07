Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP complaint against Telangana cops, YSRC netas

The TDP said the Telangana police raided the premises of IT Grids on February 23 and interacted with its director D Ashok and other employees.

Published: 07th March 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leaders submitting a complaint against some senior Telangana police officials and YSRC leaders to Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Taking the battle over the alleged data theft case to Telangana, the Telugu Desam Party on Wednesday night lodged a police complaint against some senior police officials of Telangana and YSRC leaders/followers alleging that they had hatched a conspiracy prior to February 23 in Amaravti to steal the data belonging to the party and help the YSRC access the same.

A delegation of the TDP, led by party State president K Kala Venkata Rao and ministers and leaders, met Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu on Wednesday night and lodged a 10-page complaint along with video grabs of the raids conducted by Telangana plainclothes policemen on IT Grids office in Hyderabad late on February 23 night, FIR copies registered by the neighbouring State police on March 2 and detailing how the party’s data was ‘stolen’.

“The leaders of YSRCP and some senior police officials along with prominent persons from other political parties have met physically while some of them participated in the discussion over phone and hatched a plan to intimidate the Telugu Desam Party cadre and cripple the party activity in connection with the ensuing elections. It was also conspired to engineer en masse request for deletion of names from voters’ list which is established by several applications generated from the same IP address,” they said.        

The TDP said the Telangana police raided the premises of IT Grids on February 23 and interacted with its director D Ashok and other employees. They also forcibly downloaded certain information and took away hard discs and other equipment on the pretext of using them for an ongoing investigation without a search warrant, they claimed.

“What is astonishing is the fact that the investigation was conducted with  such seriousness as if it was a case of bomb blast or an act of terrorist killing of several people,’’ the TDP leaders said.

Alleging conspiracy between the Telangana police and YSRC leaders, the TDP wanted the AP police to register cases under Sections 120-b (criminal conspiracy) and others including 418, 420, 380, 409, 167, 177, 182 of IPC read with Section 511 of IPC.

Meanwhile, TDP MLC Payyavula Keshav lashed out at Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar for his remarks against the AP State government. “We suspect the Cyberabad CP is also part of the conspiracy (to steal data of TDP),’’ Keshav alleged and added that the data stolen from IT Grids India Private Limited was handed over to the YSRC for the latter’s political benefits.

