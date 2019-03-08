Home States Andhra Pradesh

Actress Jayasudha joins YSR Congress

She, along with her son Nihar Kapoor, met YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence and formally joined the party. (Photo | YSR Congress / Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Well-known Telugu actress Jayasudha on Thursday joined the YSR Congress Party.

She, along with her son Nihar Kapoor, met YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy at his residence here and formally joined the party.

Jayasudha had quit the Congress to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2016 but remained largely inactive in it.

The actress, who played leading role in many films in 1970s and 1980s, was elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Secunderabad constituency in 2009. She, however, could not retain the seat in the 2014 elections.

Jayasudha told reporters after meeting Jaganmohan Reddy that she would work to strengthen the party. She stressed her close relation with Andhra Pradesh but said she had no plans to contest the elections.

She recalled that she joined politics under the guidance of Jaganmohan Reddy's father and then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

"Jaganmohan Reddy will be the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and I will work according to his guidelines," she said.

