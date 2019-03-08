ONGC’s KG Basin spends Rs  5.5 cr under CSR

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: ONGC’s KG-Basin, led by V Syam Mohan, ED-Basin manager, Krishna Godavari Basin, has spent financial aid of around `5.5 crore for 2018-19 under corporate social responsibility (CSR). The financial assistance was given for schools, upgradation of tailoring unit of central prison Rajahmundry, toilets, strengthening hospital infrastructure and cycle sheds in schools in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts.

BP Ram Prasad, DGM, Head Forward Base of KG Basin in Rajahmundry and AK Jain, GM, Head Regional Lab, Rajahmundry distributed the aid to beneficiaries on Thursday. Addressing a gathering, Prasad said ONGC is committed to the development of the operational areas and will walk the extra mile for improving the development index of the region.

He sought the cooperation of the beneficiaries in spreading the message of ONGC’s contribution to the society and exhorted them to act as ONGC ambassadors in the field ONGC has the technical prowess to take on operational challenges and without compromising the safety of the employees.