By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought to know the need for his Telangana counterpart KCR’s interference in the affairs of Andhra Pradesh.

“Does AP need the rule of doras?” he asked. Speaking at a meeting held at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Friday, Naidu alleged that the three parties — the YSRC, BJP, TRS — came together to fight against the TDP and dared them to remove the masks and enter the electoral fray.