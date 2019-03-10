125 vulnerable areas identified in district ahead of polls, says Guntur SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ahead of elections, 125 vulnerable areas in the district have been identified, Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu said during his visit to sensitive villages of Palnadu region on Saturday. On the occasion, voter awareness campaigns were organised at Tangeda, Kesanupalli and Nadikudi (Dachepali mandal), Jangameswarapuram (Gurajala mandal), Rentala and Paluvai (Rentachintala mandal), and Machikallu (Macherla mandal).

While urging people not to influence anyone’s perspective by polarising them on the basis of caste and community, the SP said strict action would be taken against those indulging in unlawful activities during elections. The public were also asked to lodge complaints with higher officials of the department and Election Commission against those police found neglecting poll duties.

Rajasekhara Babu said Maoist influence was seen in Gurajala Assembly constituency and Nallamada forest areas of Guntur and Prakasam. Meanwhile, district Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao held a meeting with police personnel in view of the Krishna-Guntur Graduate constituency MLC polls. He directed them to put history-sheeters on surveillance and check bind over cases. Asking them to increase vigil in border areas, Vijaya Rao suggested that more cops be deployed and CCTVs be set up at check posts.