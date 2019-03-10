Home States Andhra Pradesh

125 vulnerable areas identified in district ahead of polls, says Guntur SP

Ahead of elections, 125 vulnerable areas in the district have been identified, Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu said during his visit to sensitive villages of Palnadu region on Saturday.

Published: 10th March 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Voting

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ahead of elections, 125 vulnerable areas in the district have been identified, Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu said during his visit to sensitive villages of Palnadu region on Saturday.  On the occasion, voter awareness campaigns were organised at Tangeda, Kesanupalli and Nadikudi (Dachepali mandal), Jangameswarapuram (Gurajala mandal), Rentala and Paluvai (Rentachintala mandal), and Machikallu (Macherla mandal).

While urging people not to influence anyone’s perspective by polarising them on the basis of caste and community, the SP said strict action would be taken against those indulging in unlawful activities during elections. The public were also asked to lodge complaints with higher officials of the department and Election Commission against those police found neglecting poll duties.    

Rajasekhara Babu said Maoist influence was seen in Gurajala Assembly constituency and Nallamada forest areas of Guntur and Prakasam. Meanwhile, district Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao held a meeting with police personnel in view of the Krishna-Guntur Graduate constituency MLC polls.  He directed them to put history-sheeters on surveillance and check bind over cases. Asking them to increase vigil in border areas, Vijaya Rao suggested that more cops be deployed and CCTVs be set up at check posts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp