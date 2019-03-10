Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 4L kids to get polio vaccination from today

As part of the National Immunisation Programme, 4,27,125 children below five years of age will be administered polio vaccination from March 10.

A child being administered polio drops. (File | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As part of the National Immunisation Programme, 4,27,125 children below five years of age will be administered polio vaccination from March 10.  Of them, 1,57,463 are from urban areas and 2,69,662 from rural.  For the pulse polio drive, the district medical and health office has set up 2,626 camps at primary and community health centres, government hospitals, bus stands, railway stations and hostels that will function from 7 am to 5 pm.  

Over 360 mobile teams have been formed to administer polio drops to children living in remote and inaccessible areas. Social organisations such as Rotary International and Lions clubs will be participating in the campaign.

Joint Collector-2 Satyanarayana directed the officials of DMHO, DRDA, DEO and other departments to work in coordination in order to ensure that 100 per cent kids were vaccinated. DMHO Dr J Yasmin said the district has been divided into 260 routes to reach the kids as soon as possible. 

