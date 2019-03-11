Home States Andhra Pradesh

577 waste-to-wealth centres, 2,249 green ambassadors ready in 'Swachh' Srikakulam

With NREGS funds, each centre is being constructed at an investment ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh depending upon the size of the centre.

Swachh Bharat Mission

Logo of Swachh Bharat Mission (Screengrab from website)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: To ensure clean and neat villages as a part of Swachh Srikakulam under the Swachh Bharat Mission, district panchayat officials have recruited 2,249 green ambassadors so far in the district out of the scheduled 2,890. There are 1,097 panchayats in 38 mandals in the district.

Green ambassadors are scheduled to collect garbage from households under the purview of panchayat and deposit the same at the waste-to-wealth centres. While the construction of about 577 waste-to-wealth centres has been completed, 321 are underway.

“As a part of Swachh Srikakulam under Swachh Bharat Mission we have deployed 2,249 green ambassadors in various panchayats in the district,” said Koteswara Rao, District Panchayat Officer. “We have been making efforts to make all the waste-to-wealth centres functional by month-end. About 577 centres are ready,” he added. With NREGS funds, each centre is being constructed at an investment ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh depending upon the size of the centre. About Rs 12.68 crore expenditure was incurred so far on the construction of waste-to-wealth centres in the district.

About 1,327 tricycles were given to the panchayats for transporting garbage to the nearby waste-to-wealth centre where each tricycle was procured at Rs 20,625. “To collect the garbage by visiting every household in the panchayat, we have distributed 7,962 plastic dustbins among panchayats in the district where each tricycle will be equipped with six garbage bins. The directives were issued to the MPDOs and EOPRDs to ensure that all the waste-to-wealth centres in their areas function by the end of March,” he added.

