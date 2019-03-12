Tirupati Govindaraja temple jewels to get RFID tags

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags will provide security to the jewels of Sri Govindaraja Swamy, Tirupati JEO B Lakshmikantham has said. The JEO inspected Sri Govindraja Swamy temple here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that this technology will help prevent thefts in the temple. “Sensormatic chips will be arranged to the jewels and if anybody tries to play mischief, he/she will be caught red-handed. We have introduced this technology in the temple based on the advice of Agama experts. Soon, it will be introduced in other temples,” he added.

The JEO said that Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru App will be launched soon. The devotees have to download the App on their smartphones to experience Augmented Reality (AR).

Lakshmikantham said that the history behind the incarnation of Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur has been compiled in the form of photographs and it was placed at Friday Gardens for the benefit of devotees. He said that these photographs will soon be linked with AR technology.

“By clicking on any photograph, the devotees can read the information and hear narration. In the second phase, we are contemplating extending this technology to sculptures on temple pillars, where the images of stones speak to us giving a unique thrilling experience,” Lakshmikantham said.

Apart from these, 3D laser and projection mapping will also be introduced, where one can see the images of deities in the waters of Pushkarini, the JEO said.

SEI Ramesh Reddy, SE Electrical Venkateswarulu, Spl Grade Deputy EO Varalakshmi, AVSO Rajesh, Deputy EO Jhansi Rani, EE Satyanarayana, AVSO Surendra Babu, and others were also present.

Augmented Reality

The history behind the incarnation of Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur has been compiled in the form of photographs and it was placed at Friday Gardens for the benefit of devotees. These photographs will soon be linked with Augmented Reality technology.