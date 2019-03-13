Home States Andhra Pradesh

OPD services begin at first AIIMS in South India

The much-awaited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri commenced operations by starting OPD services on Tuesday.

Published: 13th March 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital president Ravi Kumar, doctors and staff after the formal inauguration of the OPD at AIIMS, Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday I P Ravindra Babu

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

MANGALAGIRI: The much-awaited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri commenced operations by starting OPD services on Tuesday. Incidentally, the AIIMS, Mangalagiri is the first to start functioning in South India with another being constructed at Madurai in Tamil Nadu. 
On Day one, a majority of patients from Mangalagiri and surrounding areas thronged the premier hospital to get themselves diagnosed by the OPD doctors. 

Patients enrolling their names after the formal inauguration of the OPD at AIIMS, Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday I P Ravindra Babu

“At present, the poor and the middle class people  find it difficult to afford treatment at corporate hospitals. The hospital has come as a relief to people of nearby districts; they can avail proper health care under specialist doctors here,” VVN Prasad Babu (70), a retired bank manager, said. Asked whether the facilities available here are satisfactory, another patient G Krishna Murthy, 82, said, “It is too early to comment as the AIIMS has started operations just now.” Seeing it as a risky affair to come to the hospital from Mangalagiri, he appealed to the authorities concerned to deploy vehicles for transporting patients between the OPD building and the main gate. 

Speaking to TNIE, AIIMS, Mangalagiri president TS Ravi Kumar said around 2,000 patients daily can avail the services of 35 doctors and 12 departments at the OPD. In the first phase, works for constructing a G+5 building to house the OPD by June are progressing at a rapid pace. This apart, works for building a hostel and residential complex for faculty have also begun. 

At present, the AIIMS is functioning from Siddhartha Medical College premises. By 2020, the AIIMS would operate from a permanent building at Mangalagiri, he said. Asked whether medicines are provided free of cost to the patients, he said as per the Union Health Ministry guidelines, only some medicines would be given free of cost, while the patients will have to pay a nominal charge for some more. Plans are also on cards to conduct classes for the MBBS students from the AIIMS, Mangalagiri campus from next academic year, Ravi Kumar added.He and director Mukesh Tripathi inaugurated the OPD services at Dharamshala building on the campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS in South India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp