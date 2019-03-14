Home States Andhra Pradesh

Loss of habitat forces migratory birds to give Kolleru lake a miss this season

The measures had yielded positive results and the number of birds visiting the lake increased, attracting bird watchers and nature lovers in large numbers.

ELURU: The number of avian visitors to the Kolleru lake from far off countries has come down drastically this season due to lack of adequate fish in the freshwater body and loss of habitat for migratory birds. Despite the ban on fishing imposed by the Forest Department in the lake, it is going on unabated.

As the forest officials are not paying much attention to protect the habitat of birds, the winged visitors are migrating to other places, leaving Kolleru lifeless, ornithologists opined.

Madhavapuram, a village on the banks of Kolleru, which enthralled the bird lovers and tourists alike with a spectacular view of thousands of migratory birds flocking to the lake in 2018, is almost deserted now. 
Some influential persons have turned the freshwater lake into fish and prawn ponds, shrinking the natural habitat of the migratory birds.

The aquaculture and other infrastructure that came up in the lake have disturbed the natural habitat of birds, forcing the avian visitors to choose other places for their nesting. Kolleru is a habitat for as many as 189 bird species. Majority of the bird species are migratory ones. In Madhavapuram alone, over 100 bird species are found in normal times. 

The migratory birds which visit Kolleru, include pelicans, painted storks and Siberian cranes. Due to increase in aquaculture over the years has resulted in destruction of natural habitat of birds.

In 2013, the Forest Department had initiated measures to protect the natural habitat of birds. Besides imposing ban on fishing in the lake, it set up about 50 stands in the lake for nesting of migratory birds that visit Madhavapuram. 

The measures had yielded positive results and the number of birds visiting the lake increased, attracting bird watchers and nature lovers in large numbers. With the increase in footfall, the Forest Department, in association with the Tourism Department, constructed two sheds and a watch tower and set up signages giving the details of migratory birds, by spending `25 lakh.

In normal times, migratory birds arrive at Kolleru in November for hatching and stay up to the end of March till their offsprings are able to fly. Now, the times have changed. Though a few hundreds of birds were seen in Kolleru in the winter, now there are only few birds, disappointing visitors.  

P Narayana, a villager of Madhavapuram, said, “There is a huge increase in fish ponds in the lake this year. Due to indiscriminate fishing in the lake, not many birds are seen this season. As poachers are on the prowl due to lack of adequate security at the lake, the number of birds has dwindled further. It is quite sad to see the bird stands empty this season. There is a need to take urgent measures to protect the natural habitat of birds to ensure migratory birds visit Kolleru every year.”

Though about 250 acres of area was developed as a habitat for migratory birds in the vicinity of the lake, it has lacked proper maintenance by the Forest Department. Cattle grazers and poachers are entering the restricted area without any hindrance. Indiscriminate use of chemicals for aquaculture, is also polluting the lake and its environs.

Speaking to TNIE, DFO Anantha Shanker said, “It is true that there are no migratory birds in Madhavapuram bird sanctuary this season. We don’t know the actual reasons behind the grim scenario. Concrete measures will be taken to protect the habitat of birds after ascertaining the actual reasons for the dwindling number of the birds.”

Kolleru lake migratory birds

