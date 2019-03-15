Keep medicines out of GST ambit: MSRU

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The members of the Medical and Sales Representatives Union (MSRU) are planning to stage a protest demanding removal of medicines from GST’s ambit. Around 400 union members will attend the 37th three-day State-level conference here on Friday to decide the plan of action.

The meet will discuss issues involving the pharmaceutical industry. The demands of medical representatives include zero GST on medicines and medical devices and stopping of online sale of medicines. MSRU Union State president P Sekhar Reddy said the government must remove medicines/equipment from the GST’s ambit so that people can afford cheaper medicines.