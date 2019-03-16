Jana Sena-BSP alliance for AP, Telangana 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to contest Assembly and LS polls in Andhra Pradesh. The alliance will also contest the general elections in Telangana. The Jana Sena had already joined hands with Left parties in Andhra Pradesh.

On Friday, party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday called on BSP chieftain Mayawati in Lucknow and was closeted with her for two-and-a-half hours.

Flanked by Mayawati, he later told mediapersons, “We would like to see Mayawatiji as the Prime Minister. This is our ardent desire. We held detailed discussions over seat sharing for the Assembly and Parliamentary polls in the State. We will contest LS polls in Telangana too.’’ He added separate Statehood agitation for Telangana with the ‘Dalit CM for Telangana’ slogan has not been fulfilled so far. “We aim to fulfill (Dalit as PM) that for the country,’’ Kalyan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayawati declared the ruling TDP, Congress and BJP will be defeated in the State. “Our alliance will get an absolute majority in the Assembly polls. We will win a good number of Lok Sabha constituencies as well,” she said, exuding confidence. Kalyan and Mayawati will participate in canvassing in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 3 and 4.

It may be noted that Kalyan, who admires BSP founder Kanshiram, had opened discussions with the BSP leaders from October last looking for an alliance, which materialised now.

Asked if the tie-up between the Jana Sena and BSP will have an impact on the existing tie-up with Left parties, leaders of the Communist parties replied in the begative. “Inclusion of the BSP in the alliance will certainly influence Dalits and other weaker sections,” a senior Left leader said.