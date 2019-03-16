Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena-BSP alliance for AP, Telangana 

The Jana Sena had already joined hands with Left parties in Andhra Pradesh. 

Published: 16th March 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena tied up with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to contest Assembly and LS polls in Andhra Pradesh. The alliance will also contest the general elections in Telangana. The Jana Sena had already joined hands with Left parties in Andhra Pradesh. 

On Friday, party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday called on BSP chieftain Mayawati in Lucknow and was closeted with her for two-and-a-half hours.

Flanked by Mayawati, he later told mediapersons, “We would like to see Mayawatiji as the Prime Minister. This is our ardent desire. We held detailed discussions over seat sharing for the Assembly and Parliamentary polls in the State. We will contest LS polls in Telangana too.’’  He added separate Statehood agitation for Telangana with the ‘Dalit CM for Telangana’ slogan has not been fulfilled so far. “We aim to fulfill (Dalit as PM) that for the country,’’ Kalyan said. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mayawati declared the ruling TDP, Congress and BJP will be defeated in the State. “Our alliance will get an absolute majority in the Assembly polls. We will win a good number of Lok Sabha constituencies as well,” she said, exuding confidence. Kalyan and Mayawati will participate in canvassing in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 3 and 4. 

It may be noted that Kalyan,  who admires BSP founder Kanshiram, had opened discussions with the BSP leaders from October last looking for an alliance, which materialised now. 

Asked if the tie-up between the Jana Sena and BSP will have an impact on the existing tie-up with Left parties, leaders of the Communist parties replied in the begative. “Inclusion of the BSP in the alliance will certainly influence Dalits and other weaker sections,” a senior Left leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jana Sena BSP Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp