Pay tax or go without water: RMC

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: To ensure that 100 per cent collection towards property tax is achieved by March-end, the civic body has decided to disconnect water connection of the tax defaulters.

Ordering the officials to expedite the collection process, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) chief Sumeet Kumar Gandhi, during a meeting with revenue officials here on Friday, requested the public to clear their dues before the deadline in order to avoid penalty.

On the occasion, revenue officer H Srinivasa Rao said Rs 22.50 crore from private buildings and Rs 8.25 crore from government buildings as property tax was yet to be collected. “Special counters is helping in speedy revenue generation,” he said.