Candid Naidu admits turning a deaf ear to Opposition MLA’s requests

By Express News Service

KURNOOL / KADAPA / ANANTAPUR: TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said he had not considered the representations from a YSR Congress MLA for various welfare works as she was in the “other party” (read Opposition).

“I did not consider her representations, though she had met me whenever I came to Kurnool, as she was in the other party,’’ Naidu said, while addressing a public meeting in Kurnool.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Introducing Panyam Assembly candidate Gouru Charitha to the gathering, Naidu said, “I visited Kurnool several times when she was in the Opposition. Even though she was in the Opposition, she used to behave in a decent manner. Half the Opposition MLAs never met me, but Charitha used to come to my programmes and submit representations seeking my support to implement welfare works for the people of her constituency.’’ Charitha, who won on the YSRC ticket in 2014 elections, recently joined the TDP.

In a candid admission, Naidu went on to add, “On some occasions, I did not consider her representations as she was in the Opposition and told her the same. But she used to meet me whenever I came here. I am happy that such an MLA is now with our party,” the CM remarked.