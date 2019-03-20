Police arrest 4 more in ex-minister Vivekananda Reddy murder case

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) team, probing the YV Vivekanada Reddy murder case, is focusing mainly on Parameshwar Reddy and Gangi Reddy who were taken into custody. They are being questioned at an undisclosed place, it is learnt.

The police also took four more persons into custody on Tuesday and started the interrogation. They are said to be close associates of Parameshwar Reddy. The police suspect that both the criminals joined hands to eliminate Vivekananda Reddy.

According to sources, the police took Gangi Reddy into custody four days ago and took Parameswar Reddy into custody while he was undergoing treatment in Tirupati.

The police also held Sekhar Reddy and Sunil Yadav for questioning. Sekhar Reddy is said to be a hired killer and he was involved in several cases including murder cases. He was released on bail recently. The police also suspect his hand in the Vivekananda Reddy's murder case and are investigating from that angle. The police, so far, have questioned about 20 persons in connection with the murder case for clues. The police teams already questioned Soubhagyamma, wife of Vivekananda Reddy, daughter Sunita and brother-in-law N Shiva Prakash Reddy.

Vempalli CI Venkateswarulu enquired about the sale and purchase of lands by Y S Vivekananda Reddy. Sources said that differences cropped up between Vivekananda Reddy and Gangi Reddy over a piece of land in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, another police team is also investigating the case from the family disputes angle.

