Lokesh promises to develop Mangalagiri as world-class city 

He participated in Rathotsavam in Mangalagiri along with devotees on Wednesday evening. 
 

Published: 21st March 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister and TDP nominee Nara Lokesh taking part in Rathotsavam in Mangalagiri during his election campaign on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: IT Minister and TDP nominee Nara Lokesh conducted a door-to-door campaign in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.  Speaking on the occasion, the TDP nominee promised to get houses allotted to all the eligible poor in the Assembly constituency if he is elected. Lokesh said he sanctioned `80 crore for CC roads in the constituency as Panchayat Raj Minister. He vowed to develop Mangalagiri town as a world class city in the coming years. 

He alleged that YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conspired against TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is striving for the economic development of Andhra Pradesh. He exuded confidence that the TDP would achieve landslide victory in the elections for its commitment to the development of the State and welfare of people.

Lokesh ridiculed Jagan for appealing to the electorate to give the YSRC a chance to revive Rajanna Rajyam in the State by saying that power was not a mic to give it to him. He participated in Rathotsavam in Mangalagiri along with devotees on Wednesday evening. 
 

