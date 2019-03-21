Home States Andhra Pradesh

Slain YSR Congress leader's daughter wants real culprits to be brought to book

Sunita Reddy met AP Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi at the Secretariat and submitted a representation urging the Election Commission to ensure a fair investigation into the murder case.

YSR Congress leader Y S Vivekananda Reddy. (1950-2019)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Slain YSR Congress leader Y S Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunita Reddy Thursday demanded that the real culprits in the murder case be brought to book.

Sunita Reddy told reporters she met the Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi at the Secretariat here and submitted a representation urging the Election Commission to ensure a fair investigation into the murder case.

She wanted the probe by the Special Investigation Team to be conducted in a transparent manner. She said she submitted newspaper clips to the CEO on statements made by various leaders on her father's murder.

Sunita Reddy alleged that the remarks being made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu might influence the SIT probing the case.

Meanwhile, the SIT continued to question some close aides of the former minister as well as some possible suspects in connection with the murder, police sources said.

The sources said SIT officials were gathering clues not only from Pulivendula but also in places like Bengaluru to unravel the mystery behind the murder that happened on March 15.

Vivekananda Reddy, former minister and younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister M Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found dead at his house.

Police initially registered a case under Section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) when Reddy's body was found by his staff early in the morning.

After post-mortem in the local government hospital, police confirmed the case was altered to Section 302 IPC that relates to murder.

The killing, however, triggered a war of words between the TDP and the YSRC in the ongoing campaign for the April 11 general elections in the state.

