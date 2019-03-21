Home States Andhra Pradesh

Supporting YSRC means writing own death sentence: N Chandrababu Naidu

Casting even one vote to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC Party would mean pronouncing one’s own death sentence (Marana Sasanam), said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Published: 21st March 2019 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Casting even one vote to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC Party would mean pronouncing one’s own death sentence (Marana Sasanam), said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP chief, who moved into a complete electioneering mode with public meetings and road shows on Wednesday, fired salvos at his target, Jagan, saying that there would be no security for the public and law and order in the State, if the YSRC forms government in the State. 

After listing out the welfare initiatives his government rolled out at the first meeting in Chintalapudi of West Godavari district, Naidu hit out at the YSRC chief. 

“A vote to YSRC would mean writing one’s own death sentence. If they (YSRC) come to power, there will be no welfare initiatives like pension, food security, insurance (bima), Pasupu-Kumkuma, water for irrigation and drinking and others. You will even lose the right to question as there will be rowdies everywhere. If you go to police station to complain against those rowdies, the police won’t entertain you. They (YSRC) will even transfer your properties in their name,” he said.

Naidu, alleging that murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy was an inside job, urged all the people to follow the case closely so that they will know the truth. “If you elect such a party to power, nobody can sleep peacefully and there will be one rowdy in every household,” he remarked. The TDP supremo, in the ‘Mee Bhavishyatu Na Badhyata (Your future is my responsibility)’ campaign, also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR).

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp