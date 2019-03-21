Supporting YSRC means writing own death sentence: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Casting even one vote to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC Party would mean pronouncing one’s own death sentence (Marana Sasanam), said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP chief, who moved into a complete electioneering mode with public meetings and road shows on Wednesday, fired salvos at his target, Jagan, saying that there would be no security for the public and law and order in the State, if the YSRC forms government in the State.

After listing out the welfare initiatives his government rolled out at the first meeting in Chintalapudi of West Godavari district, Naidu hit out at the YSRC chief.

“A vote to YSRC would mean writing one’s own death sentence. If they (YSRC) come to power, there will be no welfare initiatives like pension, food security, insurance (bima), Pasupu-Kumkuma, water for irrigation and drinking and others. You will even lose the right to question as there will be rowdies everywhere. If you go to police station to complain against those rowdies, the police won’t entertain you. They (YSRC) will even transfer your properties in their name,” he said.

Naidu, alleging that murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy was an inside job, urged all the people to follow the case closely so that they will know the truth. “If you elect such a party to power, nobody can sleep peacefully and there will be one rowdy in every household,” he remarked. The TDP supremo, in the ‘Mee Bhavishyatu Na Badhyata (Your future is my responsibility)’ campaign, also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR).