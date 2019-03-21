Home States Andhra Pradesh

Voting for Naidu is voting for murder politics, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Naidu has unleashed a reign of terror in the last five years by killing political opponents and covering it up by using his position, the YSRC chief said.

Published: 21st March 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying his tirade against Naidu in the wake of recent killing of his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that a vote for Chandrababu Naidu is a vote for murder politics. 

Jagan said Naidu is not a Chief Minister but a ‘criminal minister’. He has unleashed a reign of terror in the last five years by killing political opponents and covering it up by using his position. While campaigning for YSRC candidates at Tanguturu (Kondapi), Kavali and Palamaner constituencies, Jagan said murder politics has been Naidu’s agenda. “YSRC workers and leaders were brutally killed in the last five years and Naidu covered up those killings by using his police, money, muscle, and media,” the YSRC chief said, adding that the YSRC MLA RK Roja was suspended from the Assembly for raising the Call Money sex racket issue in Vijayawada.

Speaking on Vivekananda’s killing, he said, Naidu is refusing to order a CBI probe as he fear that the truth will be out in public and his murder politics will no longer be a secret.

Jaganmohan Reddy termed the nearing general elections as a fight between ‘dharma’ and ‘adharma’ and said in the end, justice prevails. “TDP leaders are scared of Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh’s misdeeds,” he added amid chants of ‘CM-CM’ from the crowd in three meetings. 

“Naidu has failed to fulfil promises made in the TDP’s manifesto, which include farmers’ loan waiver, jobs, housing, pension and the like, he will come again with similar promises but he will not fulfil them,” said the YSRC chief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp