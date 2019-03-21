Voting for Naidu is voting for murder politics, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying his tirade against Naidu in the wake of recent killing of his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that a vote for Chandrababu Naidu is a vote for murder politics.

Jagan said Naidu is not a Chief Minister but a ‘criminal minister’. He has unleashed a reign of terror in the last five years by killing political opponents and covering it up by using his position. While campaigning for YSRC candidates at Tanguturu (Kondapi), Kavali and Palamaner constituencies, Jagan said murder politics has been Naidu’s agenda. “YSRC workers and leaders were brutally killed in the last five years and Naidu covered up those killings by using his police, money, muscle, and media,” the YSRC chief said, adding that the YSRC MLA RK Roja was suspended from the Assembly for raising the Call Money sex racket issue in Vijayawada.

Speaking on Vivekananda’s killing, he said, Naidu is refusing to order a CBI probe as he fear that the truth will be out in public and his murder politics will no longer be a secret.

Jaganmohan Reddy termed the nearing general elections as a fight between ‘dharma’ and ‘adharma’ and said in the end, justice prevails. “TDP leaders are scared of Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh’s misdeeds,” he added amid chants of ‘CM-CM’ from the crowd in three meetings.

“Naidu has failed to fulfil promises made in the TDP’s manifesto, which include farmers’ loan waiver, jobs, housing, pension and the like, he will come again with similar promises but he will not fulfil them,” said the YSRC chief.