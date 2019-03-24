15 per cent of unreserved quota in NEET PG this year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The department of Health and Medical Education issued orders on Friday stating that 15 per cent of unreserved quota will be implemented from this academic year. With this, the confusion over implementation of 15 per cent unreserved quota in NEET PG State quota counselling was cleared.

Based on Article 371-D, the students in both Telugu States can secure admissions under 15 per cent unreserved category in all the medical colleges of AP.

However, the 15 per cent unreserved quota was stopped by the State government in the previous academic year 2018-19, as AP joined national pool, where 50 per cent of the total seats in the State will be filled under All India quota. But after a few students moved court for implementation of non-local reservation, it had directed the government to implement the same from 2019-20 academic year.

Following which, the State government brought back 15 per cent quota under State quota to enable students from both Telugu States to seek admissions under unreserved quota. The State government also instructed the Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) officials to follow the orders and implement 15 per cent of unreserved quota during admissions.

Speaking to TNIE, NTRUHS Registrar S Appala Naidu said, “We will follow the court orders and the State government instructions in implementing 15 per cent of unreserved quota.”According to the academic calendar, the notification for PG counselling should have been released on March 20 and the counselling process was scheduled from March 25 after the completion of first phase of counselling of All India quota. But now, the officials are of the view that the counselling in the State might be held in the first week of April.