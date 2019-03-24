As much as Chandrababu Naidu attacks BJP, benefit goes to YSRC: Sunil Deodhar

By Express News Service

Sunil Deodhar is a man on a mission. The BJP national general secretary, the central leadership’s go-to man for turning around the party’s fortunes -- thanks to his strategies which helped the BJP conquer Tripura, a red bastion for decades -- especially in critical cases, has been entrusted with the job of strengthening the party in Andhra Pradesh. As the co-incharge of the State BJP, Deodhar has been hands-on in building the cadre while simultaneously attacking the TDP. A realist that he is, Deodhar, in an interview with Jayanth P, admits that the party has a tough road ahead, but stated that it is in for the long haul in AP.

How has been the response to your tours?

The response has been good. The vicious campaigning against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by Chandrababu Naidu has little effect on the ground. It is limited to only TDP cadre and to an extent, intellectuals. That said, definitely, he has dented the image of the BJP.

How do you see the present political landscape in AP?

It is difficult for a third party to capitalise on the anti-incumbency factor when there is a regional opposition. As much as Naidu attacks the BJP, the benefit goes to the YSRC. Same is the case when we criticise the TDP. But, it is our duty to expose the lies being spread by Naidu. We never appreciated the YSRC. I always say AP is struggling between two leaders: One is out on bail and the other will anytime go [to prison] without bail because of the corruption committed.

Is there any tacit understanding with the YSRC as alleged by the TDP? The BJP has not criticised YSRC or Jagan much?

There is absolutely no understanding between BJP and any party. We have been attacking Jagan also. Amit (Shah) bhai has done it and our PM will also do it in his upcoming poll meetings.

Have there been any discussions with other parties?

We have tried. Not with the YSRC, but with the Jana Sena. But, he (Pawan Kalyan) did not come forward. We told him he was a good leader and actor. But now, I can’t say that. Every actor can’t be a good leader. Everybody can’t become NTR. Politics isn’t acting, it is a reality.

Are you open to post-poll alliances?

Any political party is open to post-poll alliances. If any party claims otherwise, one shouldn’t believe it. There is nothing wrong in it. It is people’s mandate. If people give divided mandate, it means they want the parties to come together. Otherwise, they would have given a clear mandate.

Your response to Naidu’s allegations that the Centre is using agencies to trouble him?

If that is the truth, ab tak dono andar gaye hote (both Naidu and Jagan would have been jailed). But, Modi sarkar doesn’t use or influence Central agencies.

BJP keeps alleging corruption by Naidu and Jagan, but why no action?

When Centre gives funds and the State is not submitting the Utilisation Certificates, it means there’s some mismanagement. It takes time to bring it out. But I am sure that in less than two years, Naidu will be trapped in his own corruption.

Explain BJP’s chances in the ensuing polls?

Frankly, we know that we won’t come to power in AP this time. But, we will definitely be in a comfortable position compared to the past in terms of vote share, presence and maybe seats also. We are working with an agenda to create a situation where no party can form the government without our support. It will take time to convince AP people that BJP is the only party which can give corruption-free, violence-free and development-driven governance. But, we are here for the long haul. Our target is 2024.

Both YSRC and TDP have been fighting for Special Category Status, your take?

To divert the attention of the public from the corruption both are involved in, they used the SCS issue. They also wanted to use it against Modi, who is gaining popularity. Now that they think Modi is no more a concern, they left the issue and are just slinging mud against each other.

Your take on TDP and YSRC

I always say one of them is Nagaraj and the other is Sarpraj. Nobody is good for AP. Both are family parties, both are corrupt, both have personal interests and want to save themselves from law. Nobody wants to save the interests of AP.

How many seats are you targeting to win?

We will fight to win 10 Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly segments. In other places, we will disturb the political equations of both TDP and YSRC.