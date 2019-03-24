Home States Andhra Pradesh

Issues in digital marketing discussed

Prof Lalitha Rani and Prof. Krishna Mohan from Andhra University, said that Digital technology is changing the face of marketing industry.

Published: 24th March 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A two-day national seminar on ‘Emerging Issues and Challenges in Digital Marketing’ under the aegis of Department of International Business began on a grand note at Acharya Nagarajuna University campus in Guntur district on Saturday. 

Prof Lalitha Rani and Prof. Krishna Mohan from Andhra University, said, “Digital technology is changing the face of marketing industry.” North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong vice-chancellor Prof G Singaiah, RINL DGM G Satya Prasad, Binstack COO Karthik and Pulse Active Stations co-founder Yuvraj attended the seminar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
digital marketing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp