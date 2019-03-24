Issues in digital marketing discussed

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A two-day national seminar on ‘Emerging Issues and Challenges in Digital Marketing’ under the aegis of Department of International Business began on a grand note at Acharya Nagarajuna University campus in Guntur district on Saturday.

Prof Lalitha Rani and Prof. Krishna Mohan from Andhra University, said, “Digital technology is changing the face of marketing industry.” North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong vice-chancellor Prof G Singaiah, RINL DGM G Satya Prasad, Binstack COO Karthik and Pulse Active Stations co-founder Yuvraj attended the seminar.