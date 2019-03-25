Eight H1N1 influenza cases reported in Vizag in two days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Swine flu has staged a comeback in the city as eight cases have been reported in the last two days. A total of 104 cases have been reported in the last three months, which worried the health officials over the spread of virus in the city. The number of cases reported in the first three months of the year has reached 100, compared to not more than 10 cases during the corresponding period last year.

As per statistics, 44 cases were reported in 2015, no cases in 2016 and 40 cases in 2017.

According to the district health officials, the virus has spread in the city and they are conducting Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign to promote awareness among people about swine flu.

The H1N1 virus initially broke out in the city during Sankranti season. Rise in floating population due to vacation and the election season has made people more prone to the virus. As more cases are being reported from urban areas, health officials have asked the people to take all precautions and undergo test immediately if they suffer from swine flu symptoms.

Speaking to TNIE, DMHO Tirupati Rao said: “The virus, which has been dormant in the atmosphere, has become active now. Any change in weather will give scope for the spread of virus. As of now, the situation is under control. We are holding awareness campaign to check the spread of H1N1 virus.”

Screening centres

Chest Hospital, KGH, Anakapalle NTR Hospital, Narsipatnam area hospital, Port Health Hospital, Steel Plant, INHS Kalyani, Golden Jubilee Hospital, Railway Hospital, Paderu, Araku and Chintapalle CHCs