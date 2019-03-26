Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to split movable assets of High Court

By Express News Service

An amicable settlement was reached between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments on Monday regarding division of movable assets belonging to the erstwhile Hyderabad High Court which was common to both the states till Dec 31, 2018. It was decided to divide the movable assets or their value as per the population ratio i.e. 58 per cent for AP and 42 per cent for Telangana.

A meeting was held here on Monday on the issue of apportionment of the movable assets belonging to the Hyderabad High Court. AP Chief Secretary AC Punetha, Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi, registrar generals of AP and Telangana High Courts and the law secretaries of both the states attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the issue of division of movable assets like cars, shredder machines, photocopiers, public address system, pedestal fans, air coolers, books in the Central library and so on were discussed.