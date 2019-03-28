Home States Andhra Pradesh

Caste factor to play key role in triangular contest in West Godavari district

Kapu, Dalit and BC votes are expected to split among these three parties, leading to a triangular contest in most of the 15 constituencies in the district. 

Published: 28th March 2019

ELURU: Caste equations are likely to play an important role in deciding the fate of contesting candidates in West Godavari district as the ruling TDP, Opposition YSRC and new entrant Jana Sena are banking on the support of different sections of the community.

Kapu, Dalit and BC votes are expected to split among these three parties, leading to a triangular contest in most of the 15 constituencies in the district. 

The anti-incumbency factor will play a key role in the district and the YSRC is trying to cash in on the same. However, the TDP is leaving no stone unturned to retain its dominance in the district.  Traditionally, the district has always remained a Congress bastion, but in 2014, the TDP-BJP combine managed to win all the 15 seats.  

In fact, people of the district, who expected to witness development in different sectors after the State bifurcation, are not happy as there has been no change in the last five years. The promised Narsapur-Kotipalli Railway Line and Bhadrachalam - Kovvur railway line have not materialised. Delay in Polavaram project and implementation of the resettlement and rehabilitation package will be an important factor. 

Recent clashes between upper caste and Dalits, pollution due to aqua tank projects, drinking water problem in upland and delta areas, no progress in modernisation of the irrigation canals in the district are the other major factors that may impact poll outcome. 

Jagan Mohan Reddy is banking on anti-incumbency factor, BCs, Dalits and Minorities votes and charisma of his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. On the other hand, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is relying on the welfare initiatives of his government and is looking for an encore of the 2014 election results. Pawan Kalyan, a native of the district, expects people will favour him. 

