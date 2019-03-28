Home States Andhra Pradesh

From Chandrababu Naidu to Kesineni Srinivas, Andhra netas splurge on social media ads

The social media pages of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh spent over Rs 90,000 and Rs 40,000 in the last one-and-a-half-month to take forward their campaigns.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The politicians in election fray in the State are not hesitating to shell out huge amounts of money on ads on social media for one-upmanship. Right from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Opposition chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to those contesting the elections, politicians are splurging lakhs of rupees on a weekly basis to promote themselves.

According to Facebook’s Ad Library, which keeps a track on the ads of political and national importance run on Facebook or Instagram, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spent over Rs 11 lakh through ads from February to March 23, emerging as the highest spender. The amount was spent on various ads on Jagan’s official page and on other pages supporting him including ‘Jagananna Ki Thoduga’. This is in addition to the Rs 32.89 lakh spent by Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) mostly towards Jagan’s campaign during the same period. Interestingly, Rs 10,000 was spent on a few ads by a page called ‘ YS Jagan is Not YSR’, which is criticising the YSRC chief. The BJP too has been spending considerable amount on social media campaign. 

The saffron party’s Andhra Pradesh unit spent Rs 1.3 lakh, mostly on ads highlighting the assistance extended to AP by the Centre in a bid to counter the allegations of the TDP. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), who is once again contesting from the same constituency, spent Rs 1.04 lakh on ‘Mee Kosam Mee Nani’ ads, publishing the videos of his campaign and his achievements during his tenure as the parliamentarian. 

The pages of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh spent over Rs 90,000 and Rs 40,000 in the last one-and-a-half-month to take forward their election and political agenda on the social media platforms. The amount spent is besides the money spent by the supporters of the duo.

Congress president N Raghuveera Reddy and BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and too spent Rs 34,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively. Contestants from various parties including Devineni Avinash (TDP), Hamsa Devineni (BJP) and others too have spent anywhere between Rs  25,000 and Rs 50,000 in the last 45 days. 

Interestingly, neither Jana Sena nor Pawan Kalyan spent any money on social media ads. 

Spending on social media ads 

  • Jagan Mohan Reddy: Rs 11 lakh (from February till March 23)

  • Rs 32.89 lakh spent by Prashant Kishor’s IPAC mostly towards Jagan’s campaign during the same period 

  • Kesineni Srinivas (Nani): Rs 1.4 lakh 

  • BJP: Rs 1.3 lakh 

  • Chandrababu Naidu: Rs 90,000 

  • Nara Lokesh: Rs 40,000

  • N Raghuveera Reddy: Rs 34,000  

  • Kanna Lakshminarayana: Rs 12,000

