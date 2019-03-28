Gudivada to witness tough fight between local Kodali Nani, non-local Devineni Avinash

Kiranmai Tutika By

VIJAYAWADA: Gudivada Assembly constituency is set to witness a tough fight between YSRC MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao alias Nani and TDP candidate Devineni Avinash. While Nani is leaving no stone unturned to achieve victory for the fourth consecutive time, Avinash, son of Devineni Rajasekhar (Nehru) who was once the face of politics in Krishna district, is contesting for the first time in the Assembly elections. The fight is between a local and a non-local as Avinash does not hail from Gudivada.

The total electorate in the key Assembly constituency of Krishna district is 2,08,305. The number of voters has increased by 10,994 this time compared to the last polls in 2014. Here candidates matter rather than political parties. In 2004,Nani won from Gudivada on TDP ticket though Congress came to power in the State.

The constituency witnessed the same outcome in 2009 elections. Though TDP came to power in the State in 2014 polls, Nani was elected from Gudivada on YSRC ticket. Construction of an expressway connecting Vijayawada and Machilipatnam is a long pending demand of people of Gudivada. The poll promise of major political parties has remained unfulfilled. No drainage system has come up in the town despite a promise by major parties in this regard in 2014 elections. Traffic problem is persisting as no widening and double laning of major roads has been taken up in the town.

K Ramaraju, a 58-year-old auto driver, said, “Major contestants are back with a slew of promises. There is a need to improve basic infrastructure in the town to ease the woes of people.”

E Jasmita (21) of Bethavolu village in Gudivada constituency, said, “I am a worker in a DWCRA group, which deals in apparel. We have received incentives announced by the State government. Marketplaces need to be set up in the constituency to provide better marketing facility to products produced by DWCRA groups. The town also needs a proper drainage system to promote hygiene.”

With three consecutive wins from the constituency, Nani has already emerged as a strong leader. Despite stiff fight from YSRC, Avinash is striving to win the trust of people. His father Nehru’s legacy is an advantage to him though he is not a local. Former MLA Raavi Venkateswara Rao who tasted defeat at the hands of Nani in 2014 elections, is extending his support to the TDP candidate. Avinash recently bought a house in Gudivada and shifted from Vijayawada to create a confidence among local people that he will be accessible to them anytime.

Speaking to TNIE, Avinash said, “I have identified many problems in the constituency. The sitting MLA has failed to resolve people’s problems though he was elected from the constituency thrice. People of Gudivada are treating me as their family member. With the support of TDP cadre, I am able to reach out to people within a short time. I am confident of win from Gudivada. I will bring a change in the segment within three months by fulfilling my major poll promises if voted to power.”

Nani is also confident of victory from Gudivada for the fourth consecutive time. His public service and charity works have made him popular in the constituency.

Speaking to TNIE, Nani stated that he doesn’t consider Avinash as a competitor as the TDP candidate doesn’t belong to Gudivada.

“Avinash may have a family background, it doesn’t matter in the constituency. Owning a house in Gudivada does not mean, he is a local. People who are vexed with the TDP regime, will certainly give their massive mandate to the YSRC. I am going to win from Gudivada for the fourth consecutive time. I am committed to the development of my constituency on all fronts.”