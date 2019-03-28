Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam writes to CEO, denies bias allegations by YSRC

YSRC leader Vijayasai Reddy alleged that the SP had let off the cousin of TDP candidate Kondru Murali after he was caught carrying Rs 50 crore in a vehicle.

Published: 28th March 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Venkata Ratnam, superintendent of police (Srikakulam), who has been transferred to the police headquarters and relieved of all poll-related duties by the Election Commission, on Wednesday shot off a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, denying allegations of bias levelled against him by YSRC leader Vijayasai Reddy and urging the CEO to institute an enquiry to punish him if found guilty or act against the complainant if he was found innocent.

READ | Naidu government defies Election Commission, cancels transfer of Andhra intelligence chief

Vijayasai Reddy had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on March 25 against Venkata Ratnam alleging that the SP, acting on the orders of State intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao, had let off the cousin of TDP candidate Kondru Murali after he was caught carrying Rs 50 crore in a vehicle. The SP said in his letter that he did not stir out of his office the entire day on March 25 as he was holding a review meeting on left wing extremism affected areas. 

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday appointed retired IPS officer K K Sharma (1982 batch) as Central Police Observer for AP. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra intelligence chief Vijayasai Reddy Venkata Ratnam AB Venkateswara Rao Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp