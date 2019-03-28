Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam writes to CEO, denies bias allegations by YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Venkata Ratnam, superintendent of police (Srikakulam), who has been transferred to the police headquarters and relieved of all poll-related duties by the Election Commission, on Wednesday shot off a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, denying allegations of bias levelled against him by YSRC leader Vijayasai Reddy and urging the CEO to institute an enquiry to punish him if found guilty or act against the complainant if he was found innocent.

Vijayasai Reddy had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on March 25 against Venkata Ratnam alleging that the SP, acting on the orders of State intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao, had let off the cousin of TDP candidate Kondru Murali after he was caught carrying Rs 50 crore in a vehicle. The SP said in his letter that he did not stir out of his office the entire day on March 25 as he was holding a review meeting on left wing extremism affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday appointed retired IPS officer K K Sharma (1982 batch) as Central Police Observer for AP.

