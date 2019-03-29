Graduate MLC poll results out

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: I Venkateswara Rao was elected as an MLC from East and West Godavari Districts Graduates’ Constituency with a majority of 60,069 votes. The counting of votes for the MLC election held on March 22, was taken up at Rangaraya Medical College here on Tuesday and the election result was declared on Thursday.

As many as 46 candidates contested the MLC election. The total electorate in the constituency is 2,93,784. Of the total electorate, 1,92,137 cast their votes in the MLC election.

Aditya Educational Institutions chairman and former Anaparthy MLA Nallamilli Sesha Reddy, who was in the fray, got 38,124 votes. District Collector and Election Officer Karthikeya Mishra and Election Observer JSV Prasad monitored the counting process, which took 53 hours. Venkateswara Rao was felicitated by his supporters after his victory in the election.