Problems aplenty for TDP in its stronghold

T Ramanjaneyulu By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: One of the most backward districts in the country, Anantapur is still reeling under drought and the situation has not improved in the last one decade.

The farming community is peeved over non-payment of input subsidies. Migration of farmhands for want of work is continuing unabated and the problem of unemployment has only become bigger. Despite the tall claims of the TDP that Krishna river water was brought to the district to quench the thirst of people in Anantapur by completing HNSS canals, the majority of the people complain that the problem of drinking and irrigation water is yet to be solved. They call the TDP claim a “political propaganda”.

Except Kia Motors, a private company, there has been no progress in government projects including Central University, BHEL and NACEN.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Chandrababu Naidu’s promise of energy university remained on paper. The problems of famous handloom weavers of Dharmavaram have increased with no government support and GST on silk yarn and other raw materials.

Anantapur has always been politically important and since the party’s inception in 1982, the TDP has dominated in the polls in the district. In the 2004 and 2009 elections, though the Congress won majority of seats in other Rayalaseema districts, it had managed to take only a marginal lead over the TDP in the district, which is always regarded as a bastion of the yellow party.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress suffered a whitewash and the YSRC, which was expected to take the place of the grand old party, got relegated to two of the 14 seats.

Despite the claims of Naidu that Anantapur is in his kitty, as he did much to the district in terms of welfare and development than any other districts, anti-incumbency factor is strong. Will Jagan’s party be able to change the setback it suffered in the 2014 polls? Wil Naidu be able to retain his dominance in the district? One has to wait and see.