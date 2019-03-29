Home States Andhra Pradesh

Problems aplenty for TDP in its stronghold

One of the most backward districts in the country, Anantapur is still reeling under drought and the situation has not improved in the last one decade.

Published: 29th March 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By T Ramanjaneyulu
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: One of the most backward districts in the country, Anantapur is still reeling under drought and the situation has not improved in the last one decade.

The farming community is peeved over non-payment of input subsidies. Migration of farmhands for want of work is continuing unabated and the problem of unemployment has only become bigger. Despite the tall claims of the TDP that Krishna river water was brought to the district to quench the thirst of people in Anantapur by completing HNSS canals, the majority of the people complain that the problem of drinking and irrigation water is yet to be solved. They call the TDP claim a “political propaganda”. 

Except Kia Motors, a private company, there has been no progress in government projects including Central University, BHEL and NACEN. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Chandrababu Naidu’s promise of energy university remained on paper. The problems of famous handloom weavers of Dharmavaram have increased with no government support and GST on silk yarn and other raw materials. 

Anantapur has always been politically important and since the party’s inception in 1982, the TDP has dominated in the polls in the district. In the 2004 and 2009 elections, though the Congress won majority of seats in other Rayalaseema districts, it had managed to take only a marginal lead over the TDP in the district, which is always regarded as a bastion of the yellow party.

In the 2014 elections, the Congress suffered a whitewash and the YSRC, which was expected to take the place of the grand old party, got relegated to two of the 14 seats. 

Despite the claims of Naidu that Anantapur is in his kitty, as he did much to the district in terms of welfare and development than any other districts, anti-incumbency factor is strong. Will Jagan’s party be able to change the setback it suffered in the 2014 polls? Wil Naidu be able to retain his dominance in the district? One has to wait and see.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Election 2019 TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp