‘Corrupt’ TDP will taste defeat: Ram Madhav 

Ram Madhav said that AP elections are very crucial for BJP as it is contesting independently for the first time after the State bifurcation.

Published: 30th March 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav has predicted that Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP would pay a heavy price of losing the elections for ‘indulging’ in rampant corruption in the State. He mocked Chief Minister Naidu for claiming to play a pivotal role in the national politics.

Ram Madhav, who participated in a party programme here on Friday, also lambasted the TDP calling it a party of family. “AP Chief Minister Naidu and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao are trying to show off as if they have united the opposition parties in the country. But, the king (Modi) is already there and there would be no use with the anti-Modi team as the country has already decided to elect him once again with highest number of MP seats,” he said.

“Naidu has to first protect his CM seat instead of making assurances on saving the nation. How can Naidu save the country with the anti-Modi team with no proper agenda other than only hate-Modi?” he sought to know.

He further alleged that the TDP government failed to utilise the financial assistance provided by the Centre. “Naidu’s government has not laid even a proper road to the capital city till now,” he said. The BJP leader said that the Central government had already initiated steps for Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor as the AP government had not supported it. 

“AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who was rejected by a majority of Telugu voters in Delhi by not casting their votes to him, is asking people of AP to vote for TDP,” he observed. The saffron party leader also alleged that Naidu organised a one-day protest in Delhi after having breakfast in Bhubaneswar, lunch at Kolkata and by evening he was in Delhi.

Ram Madhav said that AP elections are very crucial for BJP as it is contesting independently for the first time after the State bifurcation. “BJP is setting a target of becoming the ruling party in AP by 2024,” he said, appealing to the people to vote for the BJP.

TAGS
Ram Madhav Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

