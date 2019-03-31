YSRC’s ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’ campaign song crosses 10 million views on YouTube

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the electioneering in the State is reaching its peak for the April 11 elections, the songs of political parties are renting the air and Opposition YSRC’s ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’ campaign song is going viral across the State and beyond.

The song surpassed all the other campaign songs including that of Pawan Kalyan’s JSP and PM Modi’s ‘Main Bhi chowkidar’ campaign.

The ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’ has become the most watched political campaign song on YouTube with 10 million views (till now) within 3 weeks of it being posted on the channel. The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which is spearheading the YSRC’s poll campaign, had uploaded the song on its YouTube Channel on March 8.

The ‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’ (We want Jagan, Jagan should come) slogan was coined in 2018 and under the banner, the party cadre earlier ran a massive outreach programme to highlight Jagan Mohan Reddy’s poll promises.

Capturing the mood of the people of AP who have “lost faith” in the present government, the song talks about people making up their mind to bring Jagan into power in the upcoming elections. “It shows how people are seeing Reddy as the only one who can fulfil their hopes and aspirations,’’ a leader of YSRC dealing with the campaign strategy of the party said.

Touching upon the problems of various sections, the song describes how the BCs are facing problems with debts, women cheated in the name of DWCRA loan waiver, youth cheated with false promise of jobs, he said. The song’s outreach so far surpassed the campaign songs of other parties including that of the ruling TDP and JSP.

“The extent of the video’s reach is interesting, since I-PAC has only 32,000 YouTube subscribers. In comparison, Pawan Kalyan’s campaign song ‘Pada Pada’ launched five months ago, has a little over 1 million views, despite the JSP’s YouTube channel having close to seven lakh subscribers. Outside Andhra Pradesh, the BJP’s “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign video which was uploaded on its official channel on March 15, has nearly 1 million views so far,’’ the YSRC leader said.

Video features yatras of Jagan, YSR

The video contains shots of Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with people across the State during his 3,648-KM Praja Sankalpa Yatra. It also has a shot of his father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s padayatra in 2003-04. It can be downloaded at https://jaganannaforcm.com/song/. It is also available for download on most music platforms.