Andhra Pradesh: Ongole Bar Association polls to be held today

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Election for the various posts of the Ongole Bar Association will be held on Wednesday. Flexies have been put up around the district court. Advocate Pothuri Venkata Srinivasa Gupta is acting as an election officer.

As many as 687 voters will utilise their franchise from 10 am to 2 pm. Three advocates are in the fray for the post of president. There is a tough contest for two vice-president posts and one joint secretary post. Treasurer, lady representative and cultural secretaries will get elected unanimously.

No nomination was filed for sports secretary post. N Vasundhara,B Bhaskara Rao and G Srinivasa Rao are in the fray for president posts. Saibaba and Nageswara Rao are in the fray for general secretary post.